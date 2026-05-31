Admiral Krishna Swaminathan takes charge as 27th Navy chief

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has taken charge as India's 27th Chief of the Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi. (PIB Photo)

Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday took charge as India’s 27th Chief of the Naval Staff. He succeeded Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who retired from service. Before taking over the role, Admiral Swaminathan served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

“The Indian Navy remains alert to protect the country’s interests wherever required. It is actively deployed in a regional security environment that remains challenging and unpredictable,” he told reporters.

He said his top priority would be to ensure the Indian Navy maintains a high level of operational readiness and combat capability to safeguard the country’s security and economic interests.