Admiral Karambir Singh sworn in as Navy chief

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took over as the 24th Chief of Naval Staff from outgoing head Sunil Lamba at a ceremonial parade in the national capital.

“My predecessors made sure that the Navy has a solid foundation and has reached new heights. It’ll be my endeavour to continue with their efforts and provide the nation with a Navy that’s strong, credible and ready to meet security challenges in the maritime domain,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier this month, the Defence Ministry had rejected Vice Admiral Bimal Verma’s April 10 plea, challenging the appointment of Singh as the next Navy chief. In his plea, Verma had questioned the government’s decision to ignore seniority and appoint his junior as the next Navy chief.

The defence ministry, in an order, rejected the Vice Admiral’s plea, calling it ‘devoid of merit’. The ministry added that the Centre was satisfied with the parameters of selection and based on an assessment, Verma was considered but found unsuitable.

“Upon examination, the Central government is satisfied that the parameters for selection as evident from consistent practice were applied uniformly to all the officers in the zone of consideration and based on the assessment, Verma being the senior most eligible officer was considered and found unsuitable to tenets of the appointment of Chief of naval staff,” the Defence Ministry was quoted as saying by ANI.