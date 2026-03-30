Administrative hub of Iron Age kingdom? ASI dig at Bihar’s Balirajgarh seeks answers on ancient Mithila history

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun excavation at Bihar’s historic Balirajgarh site, which is believed to be the gateway to ancient Mithila.
Balirajgarh, located in the Babubarhi block of Madhubani district, holds great mythological and historical significance, with local folklore identifying it as the capital of the legendary King Bali. Some scholars believe the site served as a major administrative hub of the ancient Videha Kingdom.
Previous preliminary explorations (2013-2014) indicated a massive brick fortification spanning approximately 176 acres and unearthed small artefacts that hinted at the site’s potential, leading to the current large-scale scientific investigation. Earlier, ASI surveys established a continuous timeline of habitation at the site, spanning several era-defining dynasties: the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushan, and Pala periods. Balirajgarh was declared a protected site by the ASI in 1938.
Hari Om Sharan, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI Patna Circle, said, “Our objective is to reach the virgin soil — the original, undisturbed ground — to determine exactly when human settlement first began. The excavations will help us verify if the site predates the Mauryan era. Preliminary data suggest it could be part of the Iron Age Videha Kingdom, potentially pushing the documented history of the region back by several centuries.”
The ASI team will dig approximately 20 trenches to study the “cultural fabric” and continuity patterns across five distinct phases: Mauryan (NBPW), Sunga, Kushan, Gupta, and Pala periods. The ASI has confirmed that it is using modern tools, including satellite imagery and systematic mapping, to identify high-interest areas within the 176-acre mound to avoid technical hurdles, such as high water tables, that have stopped work in the past.
JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is also chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, told The Indian Express: “This scientific excavation is a big step forward to bring the untouched aspects of the ancient civilisation of Mithila to the global stage. We will develop a modern museum at the site, modelled after the Patna Museum, to preserve findings. This will transform the local economy through tourism and infrastructure development.”
Prior digs have yielded a treasure trove of artefacts, including ancient beads, copper objects, bone tools, terracotta figurines, toys, and punch-marked coins. Experts note that these findings prove the region was highly proficient in urban planning even in ancient times. The excavation is expected to solidify Madhubani’s standing as a world-renowned centre of Indian philosophy and cultural heritage.
Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008.
Expertise
He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance.
Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.
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