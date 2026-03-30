Administrative hub of Iron Age kingdom? ASI dig at Bihar’s Balirajgarh seeks answers on ancient Mithila history

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun excavation at Bihar’s historic Balirajgarh site, which is believed to be the gateway to ancient Mithila.

Balirajgarh, located in the Babubarhi block of Madhubani district, holds great mythological and historical significance, with local folklore identifying it as the capital of the legendary King Bali. Some scholars believe the site served as a major administrative hub of the ancient Videha Kingdom.

Previous preliminary explorations (2013-2014) indicated a massive brick fortification spanning approximately 176 acres and unearthed small artefacts that hinted at the site’s potential, leading to the current large-scale scientific investigation. Earlier, ASI surveys established a continuous timeline of habitation at the site, spanning several era-defining dynasties: the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushan, and Pala periods. Balirajgarh was declared a protected site by the ASI in 1938.