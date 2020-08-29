Admin to conduct random testing in Jarawa tribal group

Apart from Nicobarese, the five others are listed as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups — Jarawa, Onge, Great Andamanese, Shompen and Sentinelese.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands administration has decided to conduct random testing for Covid-19 among members of Jarawa tribal group after nine people from Great Andamanese tribal group tested positive for the infection.

“Further, with the emergence of COVID-19 positive cases amongst the Great Andamanese, the Administration has taken some samples of Onge tribal from Dugong Creek and all have been tested negative. Further, the Administration has decided to conduct random testing of Jarawa tribal shortly,” stated a release from the administration Friday.

There are six notified Scheduled Tribes in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Apart from Nicobarese, the five others are listed as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups — Jarawa, Onge, Great Andamanese, Shompen and Sentinelese.

“The A&N Administration reiterates its commitment to protect its Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups and their safety is of paramount importance. It will leave no stone unturned to protect our human heritage,” the release stated.

