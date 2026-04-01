Adivasi women paraded, faces blackened over bike theft charge in Ranchi

Police said the incident occurred Sunday in Bhabha Nagar but came to light only after a video surfaced on social media later in the week. (Source: File/ Representational)

Two Adivasi women were publicly humiliated in Ranchi — their faces blackened, “chor” (thief) scribbled on their foreheads — and paraded through their neighbourhood with garlands of footwear over allegations of motorcycle theft.

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Police said the incident occurred Sunday in Bhabha Nagar but came to light only after a video surfaced on social media later in the week.

According to the women’s complaint, the accused had been harassing a tribal man for a week, alleging his 12-year-old son was involved in a bike theft. On Sunday night, a group of suspects allegedly forced their way into the man’s home while his wife and son were alone and began assaulting the boy.