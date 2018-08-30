Adityanath’s dig at Opposition unity: A Chipko movement of sorts

SP, BSP and Congress legislators raise slogans in the Assembly gallery, in Lucknow Wednesday. (PTI photo) SP, BSP and Congress legislators raise slogans in the Assembly gallery, in Lucknow Wednesday. (PTI photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took potshots at the Opposition’s bid to put up a united front in the state by calling it a “Chipko movement of sorts”.

He made the remarks in the state Assembly after the Opposition walked out claiming that Dalits were being suppressed in Uttar Pradesh, after which the supplementary budget was passed amid empty benches.

Targeting the Congress, Adityanath said, “Mujhe to ashcharya hota hai, Congress ke neta ko jab main dekhta hun…to begane ki shadi mein abdullah deewana…woh uchal kar ke jabardasti jaate hain…Samajwadi Party ke neta kehte hain ki Rahul (Gandhi) humare neta nahi ho sakte kyonki woh is yogya nahi hain ki unhe pradhan mantri ke pad ka umeedwar banaya jaye…woh humare gathbandan ka nahi hai, lekin woh jabardasti chipak jate hain (I feel surpised when I see Congress leaders because they jump at an opportunity and force themselves (into an alliance) even though SP leaders say Rahul is not their leader because he is not a deserving candidate for the prime minister’s post…They say he is not a leader of our alliance but he forcefully tries to stick to it).”

He further said, “Chipko andolan ek Uttar Pradesh mein naya chal raha hai…BSP kehti hai ki SP se humari duri waisi hi hai…pata nahi…saanp ka baccha hamesha saanp hi hota hai woh kabhi newla nahi ho sakta…jinki dank marne ki aadat hogi woh dank hi marenge (A Chipko movement of sorts has begun in Uttar Pradesh. BSP says it has maintained its distance from SP…the offspring of a snake is always a snake…those who have a habit of stinging will continue to sting).”

Targeting the previous SP-led state government, Adityanath said he appreciates the stand taken by the Assam government on the National Register for Citizens (NRC) issue. “The previous government tried to withdraw cases against terror accused who were recently convicted by the court. Had the court not intervened, it would have resulted in many terror attacks in the state as well as country,” he said, adding that an attempt to withdraw such cases is equivalent to sedition.

“Humein tay karna chahiya ki is desh ka nagrik kaun hai aur kaun nahi hai…hum sharnathiyon ko samman dein, unhe har prakar ki suvidha dein yeh Bharat ki niti rahi hai…lekin ghuspaithiye ke roop mein aa kar ke jo log Bhaarat ke gareebon, vanchiton, nagrikon ke hakon par dakaiti karne ka kaam kar rahe hain, is tarah ki choot kisi ko nahi di ja sakti hai (We have to decide who is a citizen of this country and who is not. We should give respect and help to those seeking shelter, this has been the policy of the country. But infiltrators who snatch the rights of the poor and deprived citizens of the country cannot be given the leeway to do so),” said Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, while speaking on the adjournment notice, senior BSP leaders Sukhdev Rajbhar and Lalji Verma had said that stringent sections of the IPC were imposed on leaders and workers of their party during a peaceful protest in which they had given a call for a ‘bandh’ in different parts of the state against the alleged weakening of the SC/ST Act. Verma alleged that the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against one Yogesh Verma, the husband of Meerut mayor Sunita Verma, even though he was not present during violence at the protest.

While Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna denied claims that the move was a vengeful one, and that Verma had cases registered against him in the past as well, Adityanath said their party leader from Meerut should be allowed to speak on the issue. When BJP MLA from Hastinapur Dinesh Khatik was permitted by the Speaker to to speak on the issue, opposition leaders objected and demanded that others should also be allowed to speak. BSP members staged a walkout accusing the government of following “policies of suppression”. They were followed by SP and Congress members soon after.

Also discussed: activists’ arrests, floods

# Congress brought up the issue of the recent arrests of human rights activist, a poet as well as trade union workers for suspected Maoist links. The party staged a walkout as soon as the session began, likening the situation to an “undeclared Emergency”. Later in the day, the party also staged a walkout on the issue of floods in some parts of the state, alleging that the government was not sensitive to the pain of the affected people.

# Demanding a debate over the issue of flood relief, SP members held up paper boats in Assembly and claimed that measures taken by the government were just on paper and not on the ground. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary alleged that boats were not available in flood-affected areas

# Chaudhary alleged that a member of the state Gau Raksha Ayog (Cow Protection Commission) was once booked under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act in 2013 under the Jansa police station of Varanasi and was also arrested. His request for a debate on the issue was not accepted.

# While listing works of his government, Adityanath mentioned development works undertaken in Amethi and Rae Bareli, adding that AIIMS in Rae Bareli is being made functional by his government.

# The government tabled the Uttar Pradesh Sheera Niyantran (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which apart from increasing the penalty for illicit sale of molasses and illicit distilled liqour, would also empower the court to direct the government to forfeit any molasses or animal cart, vessel, container or conveyance used to carry illicit molasses.

