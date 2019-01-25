Adityanath to inaugurate Aqua Line metro connecting Noida to Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the newly-constructed Aqua Line of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation connecting Noida to Greater Noida. The 29.7 km long stretch of the Aqua Line is part of the Noida-Greater Noida metro corridor and has 21 stations. The new line is set to benefit commuters from both sides who have been facing difficulties in commuting between the two centers.

Advertising

Here is everything you need to know

* The metro line will run between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida covering a distance of close to 30 km.

* There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.

*The Aqua Line will not connect the commuters with the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro directly and they will have to board it at Noida City Centre metro station which is close to 7 km from the Sector 51 metro.

*The fare for Aqua Line is different from that of the Delhi Metro. The minimum fare is Rs 9 and the maximum is set at Rs 50. Facility of smart is also being provided to commuters on the lines of the Delhi metro.

*Commuters will not be able to use the smart card being used in Delhi metro on the line as Aqua line has a different ticketing system where QR coded paper tickets will be used.

*The stations on the Aqua line include Sectors 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148 and Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro stations.

*While the security of the Delhi Metro is under CISF, Aqua Line will be guarded by the 49th battalion of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary, who are being trained by the CISF for the job.

Advertising

*According to the NMRC, the metro trains can operate on the line at a top speed of 80 kmph with an average speed of 37.5 kmph.