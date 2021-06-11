Adityanath losing control, Lucknow-Delhi tension signals new crisis: Akhilesh Yadav

On a day when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Delhi for a series of meeting with BJP leaders amid rumblings in the state unit of the party, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the state government, saying the “tension between New Delhi and Lucknow” was signalling a new crisis in the governance.

“Along with the Covid infection, Uttar Pradesh is also suffering from a political infection. The BJP government has very few days left in power. Now, the chief minister is losing control. The way there are signs of tension between Delhi and Lucknow, it seems like it signals the new crisis. The government is a failure and the CM is running to Delhi. The people of the state are aware of the truth.”

“There is no doubt that BJP has helped in the spread of political infection. The BJP has tried to run the administration on communal grounds. This government has run a campaign against opposition leaders…”

Accusing the government of biased action, the former chief minister said, “The administration stayed blind to BJP leaders violating Covid protocol. A BJP leader in Meerut has put up hoardings saying ‘if you are healthy, don’t wear a mask’. Strict action should be taken against those who are misleading people,” Akhilesh said, without referring to the police action against an SP leader in Etawah who has been booked for violating Covid protocol.