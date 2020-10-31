Adityanath: Everybody will get chance for kar seva at Ayodhya Ram temple

Underlining development works, Yogi Adityanath expressed confidence that Chitrakoot and its surrounding areas would prosper due to the upcoming Defence Corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday said people from every village “will get an opportunity to perform kar seva” in construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Addressing a public meeting at Lalapur in Chitrakoot district, he reiterated that over 500 years of wait to build a grand temple had ended and soon “its gates will open for devotees”.

He paid tributes to Maharishi Valmiki on the occasion of his birth anniversary and visited the Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot. “Sant Tulsidas conveyed the philosophy of Valmiki to every household through Ram Katha. The true Ram Rajya is where there is no discrimination of caste and sect,” he said. He also visited the Mata Asawar temple.

Underlining development works, the chief minister expressed confidence that Chitrakoot and its surrounding areas would prosper due to the upcoming Defence Corridor and Bundelkhand Expressway.

“My government will ensure that every household of this region will be provided drinking water at the earliest,” he said.

The CM said his government planned to ensure air connectivity in Chitrakoot and develop Lalpur and Rajapur for tourism.

Highlighting that religious tourism was one of the priorities of his government, Adityanath asked officials to prepare a “solid action plan” for upkeep of the Valmiki Ashram.

Paying tributes to Rashtrarishi Nanaji Deshmukh, the chief minister said was the social reformer was “a great person who had given the ideology of Atmanirbhar Bharat”, a term popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost domestic industries.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd