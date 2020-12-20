Adil Hussain: Was chef of my house, saw YouTube recipes to cook for son

Adil Hussain (Illustration: Suvajit Dey)

National Award-winning actor Adil Hussain, 57, was recently seen in the American television series Star Trek: Discovery. He has also featured in international projects such as The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Life of Pi Known to straddle the worlds of mainstream and art house cinema, the actor has been busy travelling and shooting during the pandemic, getting himself tested for Covid-19 several times.

What precautions are you taking?

Since I am travelling and shooting — everything. This includes all the protocols set by respective countries I have visited, constant monitoring of body temperature and oxygen levels on the sets, hand-washing, sanitising, and masks, of course. Moreover, I have a deep trust in homoeopathy, and my whole family is taking it as a precaution.

Have you got yourself tested?

I have lost count! I started travelling (for film shoots) in August itself — from Glasgow to London to Delhi to Assam and now, I am in Birmingham. So, whenever I travel, I get tested.

What has your routine been like?

I was doing things like rebuilding a bird’s broken nest on my terrace to catching up with long-lost childhood friends on the phone. I got to spend a lot of time with my wife and son, who is 10. With the help gone, I became the chef of the house, cooking for my son all day. All the while, I was reading scripts, doing interviews, catching up with my family back in Assam.

What kind of masks do you use?

I started by using N95 masks, but then I saw people got creative… I started receiving masks made of ‘gamosas’ from Assam.

How do you ensure safety at work?

When you are acting, you are so absorbed that you forget the fear. The advantage in filmmaking is that you can cheat a little. We could take some shots apart and then make it seem as though the actors were next to each other.

Did you have to stay away from family?

Only for a month. I was fortunate enough to go to Assam a few times to see my mother, who is 92.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

During the lockdown, I had to spend a lot of time in front of the screen, reading scripts, watching films, or even referring to YouTube for recipes for my son. Now, since I am working, this has reduced significantly.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

I practise a certain kind of meditation to keep myself centered.

What is the first thing you want to do in a Covid-free world?

I would like to hug a lot of people, and maybe even hug a stranger. I am a very physical person, and I have missed that.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd