Adhir writes to Speaker: Let PAC meet, discuss vaccination policy

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to permit the PAC to meet and discuss the government’s Covid-19 vaccination policy.

Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, pointed out that Parliament and its committees, especially PAC, have a “serious responsibility to discharge by way of discussing, deliberating and giving suggestions and recommendations on ways of tackling and resolving the problems currently confronting us owing to the pandemic”.

He wrote, “There have been numerous occasions in the past where, with permission or direction of the Speaker, the Public Accounts Committee has met and taken up matters of larger concern for discussion, deliberation and making observations and recommendations thereon to the Government to act upon.”

“Today, the policy towards vaccinating people for tackling Covid-19 has become central and of utmost importance. As lives and livelihood…are dependant on an effective vaccination policy, I would request you to kindly permit the PAC to meet and deliberate upon this subject matter with the representatives of the Government i.e, the Ministry of Health, ICMR and others concerned (by any mode, either physical or virtual, depending upon the Covid situation),” he wrote.