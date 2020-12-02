Adhir writes to PM, seeks special loan packages for agricultural sector

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to PM Narendra Modi asking for special loan packages for the agriculture sector.

LEADER OF the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking for special loan packages for the agriculture sector.

According to him, the livelihoods of farmers are being threatened due to the flawed agricultural policy prevailing in the country at present.

The Congress leadery also criticised that the Centre for not paying heed to the demands of protesting farmers who wants withdrawal of farm laws – The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

In the letter dated November 30, Chowdhury claimed that banks are not paying attention to the plight of farmers and highlighted that agriculture and allied activity loans are not eligible for the moratorium scheme of

the Centre.

The state Congress president urged the central government to permit the small and marginal farmers to renew their Kisan Credit Card loans only on payment of interest as “this change will benefit 85 per cent of farmers”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd