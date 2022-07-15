Adhir writes to Birla: List words after consulting Opposition

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Thursday wrote to Speaker Om Birla and asked him to put the list of unparliamentary words issued by the Secretariat in abeyance. He suggested that a final list be prepared in consultation with all political parties.

He stated the list “includes words like `ashamed’, `abused’, `betrayed’, `corrupt’, `drama’, `hypocrisy’ and `incompetent’….. If these words are taken out of the general vocabulary, the very essence and impact of expression would be minimized. Lok Sabha Secretariat should have mentioned substitutes for these banned words so that it would have been easier for all of us to use the substitute…”

Chowdhury wrote that such a “sensitive matter” should have been discussed in the Rules Committee, where all political parties are represented. “None of the parties have been consulted on this sensitive matter,” he wrote. “In view of the above, I shall request you to put this latest list of unparliamentary words in abeyance and a final list may be prepared in consultation with all political parties.”