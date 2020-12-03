Farmers’ protest: Adhir Ranjan urges Speaker to call special Parliament session

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Leader of Opposition for Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday urged House Speaker Om Birla to convene a short Winter Session of the Parliament to address issues such as the farmers protest, status of Covid-19 vaccine, among others.

In a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Chowdhury said there are a number of important issues the country is facing in current times that “need a thorough and transparent debate”. “The most notable among them are the farmers agitation, status/preparation of Covid-19 vaccine, the economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, the continuous stand-off on Indo-China border, ‘unabated ceasefire violation on Indo-Pak border,” he said.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha @adhirrcinc writes to Speaker @ombirlakota requesting him to convene a short Winter Session of Parliament to discuss issues like #FarmerProtests2020 , status of COVID-19 vaccine, economic slowdown & border stand-off with China. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9G6Sk0zRQp — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) December 3, 2020

Chowdhury’s letter comes even as Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, along with other ministers from the Modi Cabinet, is set to meet farmer leaders for a second round of talks over the contentious farm laws. Follow Farmers protest LIVE Updates

On the ongoing farmers’ protest, Chowdhury said the food givers of our country should be given due honour and dignity. “They have been languishing on the road under the sky and also enduring chill weather of Delhi much to the discomfort of the farmers.

“I do propose the govt to resolve the farmer’s issues as fast as possible and do not persuade ‘Wear them Out’ policy against the farmers,” he tweeted.

He further said the plight of farmers has already assumed global dimension and severely dented the image of India. “Hope, the 4th round of talks between farmers and govt will end up resolving the core concerns of the farmers of HINDUSTHAN,” he said.

On Wednesday, the protesting farmers had demanded the government to call a special session of the Parliament to repeal the three farm laws. Addressing a press conference, president of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal accused the Centre of dividing farmer organisations. “Centre should call a special session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

The fear relating to the weakening of APMC mandis and minimum support price (MSP) regime are among the main factors behind the ongoing protests, as part of which thousands of farmers, primarily from Punjab, have gathered at the capital’s doorstep. Emphasising that their demand for repeal of the new farm laws was “non-negotiable”, the farmers also threatened to block other roads leading to Delhi if their demands are not met.

