Adhir Chowdhury appointed Congress Lok Sabha leader? No decision yet, he says

Amid speculation that the Congress has selected Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, the five-term MP from West Bengal on Tuesday dismissed the reports and said a final call on the matter would be taken by Congress Legislature Party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters after a strategy session of the party earlier in the day, Chowdhury said the issue of appointment of the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha did not come up for discussion during the meeting.

“A decision on the issue of Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha will be taken soon by Sonia Gandhi. The matter did not come up for discussion today,” Chowdhury, who is the lone Congress MP from Bengal and has been representing Berhampore since 1999, said.

Besides Chowdhury, Kodikkunnil Suresh, the senior-most Congress MP, and his colleague from Kerala, Shashi Tharoor, are the frontrunners for the post. Mallikarjun Kharge, who was the Congress floor leader in the last Lok Sabha, lost the elections this time.

Chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, the party discussed the strategy to be adopted at the meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for talks on “one nation, one election” concept.

Senior Congress leaders A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh were among those present at the meeting held at Sonia Gandhi’s residence.

The Prime Minister’s meeting with presidents of all political parties will also deliberate on celebrations to mark the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all MPs on June 20.

Asked about two-time BJP MP Om Birla being the NDA nominee for the Speaker’s post, Chowdhury said the party won’t oppose his candidature. “No problem, we won’t oppose anyone’s name,” he said.

On Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to the Opposition that it should not worry about numbers in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said: “That is the core essence of democracy. Democracy is not determined only by numbers, it is determined by opinion, discussions and dialogue.”