Adhir to skip banquet, says Govt has not invited Sonia Gandhi

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined an invitation for the banquet to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump on February 25 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined an invitation for the banquet to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump on February 25

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said on Saturday that he has declined an invitation for the banquet to be hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump on February 25, to protest against the government for not extending an invite to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“Our party leader Sonia Gandhi has not been invited. President Trump is representing the biggest democracy of the world and the Indian Prime Minister is representing the largest democracy. Democracy has various implications, of which… inherent is decency and etiquette… When Modi visited America… both Republicans and Democrats were present on the podium at the Howdy Modi event,” he said.

“But here, the meaning of democracy in the lexicon of Modi has changed. Here, it will only be a Modi show, as if India belongs to Modi… The Congress is a 134-year-old democratic party, and our leader is recognised by all democratic countries… But much to our chagrin… she has not been invited. It is a direct affront to the Congress. So, I cannot but refuse the invitation,” he told The Sunday Express.

“Hundreds of crores are being wasted… The programme is nothing but a celebration to President Trump, who has already triumphed over Modi in terms of the trade deal… Trump will appear as a seller, and Modi a buyer… What is the outcome… what will India will gain… when the entire country has been for struggling for employment and minimum support price for farmers… what rationale can be put forward for this kind of celebration. It is nothing short of a political campaign being set in motion by President Trump in Ahmedabad,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.