Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to President Murmu for ‘rashtrapatni’ remark, says it was ‘slip of tongue’

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over his “Rashtrapatni” remark for which he drew considerable flak from the ruling BJP on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to the President, he wrote: “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same.”

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu over “Rashtrapatni” remark. “…I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same,” reads his letter. pic.twitter.com/dM1shdVU2C — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

After Chowdhury was heard referring to the President as “Rashtrapatni” in a video clip, the BJP, led by ministers Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha and Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on Thursday protested vociferously, and sought an apology from both Chowdhury and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. In the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said calling the President “Rashtrapatni” was a “sexist insult” because “Rasthrapati is a gender agnostic word”.

Accepting his mistake of referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Thursday said he will apologise to the President. He, however, hit out at the BJP, saying he will not apologise to “these pakhandis” (hypocrites).