Adhir writes to President, demands invoking of Article 355 in Bengal

Amid a full-blown political battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution to ensure that the state government functions in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“The law-and-order situation in West Bengal has completely broken down. It is very sad to note that during last month itself there were 26 political murders in West Bengal. Poll violence and post poll violence has claimed many lives. The whole state is in the grip of fear and violence,” Chowdhury said in his letter to the President.

Chowdhury had raised the issue in Parliament Monday.

Pointing out that he raised the issue in Parliament to draw the attention of the nation regarding breakdown of the constitutional machinery in Bengal, Chowdhury in his letter said, “In view of the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, I request you to invoke Article 355 of the Constitution to ensure that the Government of West Bengal is carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.”

Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.