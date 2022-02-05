Adhir in LS: India is in danger, BJP govt trying to make it ‘Hindu Raj’

Questioning the government’s performance on the law and order front and border management, and citing “bogus representation of history” and attempts to “break” institutions, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said in Lok Sabha that the country is in “danger”.

He also accused the government of trying to transform India into a “Hindu Raj”.

In an address made in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury accused the government of distorting history through its “bogus representation” and by “breaking” institutions.

“We need to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic Republic… Some people believe Hindus are in danger; some believe Muslims are in danger… You take off the glasses of religion and you will realise…(that) India is in danger,” Chowdhury said while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

He accused the government of trying to erase the memory of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by merging the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate with that of the National War Memorial. “What is written on paper can be erased; what is written on stones also can vanish. But if people have written someone’s name in their hearts, it cannot be removed,” he said.

The Congress MP targeted the government’s functioning and governance record: “You have added new adjectives with democracy — ethnic democracy and electoral democracy — to transform India into a Hindu Raj. The BJP’s populist politics and promises made to the poor during election campaign did not translate into policies.”

He accused Modi of creating “toxic cocktail of Hindutva with populism”.

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister for calling his predecessor Manmohan Singh “Maun Mohan Singh”, Chowdhury said Modi has spoken on fewer occasions in the House than former PMs Atal Bihar Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh.

Modi sat through the Congress leader’s address, and left the House soon after Chowdhury concluded his speech.

Citing reports, including those by the Pentagon, Chowdhury alleged that the government did not admit incursion by Chinese troops into Indian territory. “Don’t we have the right to know what China has done to Indian territory,” he asked. “Eighteen friction points still exist. These junctions can directly influence Indian movement on roads.”

He was referring to the nearly two-year-old standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and the 2021 report by US Pentagon, which mentioned China building a village inside “disputed territory”. The government had denied any transgressions into Indian territory by China.

“China has been trying to break India,” Chowdhury said. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju then asked Chowdhury if he trusted the Indian Army or foreign reports.

The Congress leader also accused the government of “breaking” institutions for personal gains and said taxpayers’ money was used to buy the Pegasus spyware for surveillance.

The remark comes days after a report in the New York Times stated that the government bought Pegasus spyware from Israel in 2017 as part of a $2 billion defence deal.