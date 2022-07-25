scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Adhir for dialogue to break House gridlock, says Speaker must call meeting of all parties

While the Opposition has been demanding an immediate discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates of essential commodities, the government has maintained that it is ready for a discussion, but it can be held only after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 4:14:26 am
Monsoon session, Indian parliament, GST rates, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTalking to The Indian Express, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said a middle path or an alternative solution could be found through discussions and argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has always spoken about the importance of dialogue and deliberations in democracy.

With the first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament ending in a washout as the Opposition locked horns with the government over its demand for an urgent discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates, the Congress today demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla convene a meeting of the floor leaders to find a way out.

Talking to The Indian Express, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said a middle path or an alternative solution could be found through discussions and argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has always spoken about the importance of dialogue and deliberations in democracy.

While the Opposition has been demanding an immediate discussion on price rise and the hike in GST rates of essential commodities, the government has maintained that it is ready for a discussion, but it can be held only after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“Nirmala Sitharaman is not our enemy. She is like our sister. We are not saying that she be called to Parliament and a discussion be held now. Let her recover completely. We are saying either the government agrees on a date for the discussion… or start the discussion now. Any other senior minister can reply. We are not insisting that Sitharaman should reply. Or let the discussion take place and she can reply later once she recovers,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India ServicesPremium
Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 review: A statement piece, in every sense
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June

“What I mean to say is that some way out can be found, but there has to be a dialogue. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the House functions smoothly…Solutions can be found if both sides sit together and have a discussion. But the government only believes in accusing the Opposition of not letting the House function. That is far from the truth,” Chowdhury added.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Pointing out that the government often tells other countries that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue, Chowdhury said, “Why is this mantra not being implemented in the House? The government can hold a dialogue with the Opposition. At the all-party meeting, Rajnath Singh said the government was willing for a discussion on all issues. He said the government was even prepared for a discussion on the Agnipath scheme. Now the government is saying the matter is sub-judice. In India, everything is sub-judice. Most of the issues are in court. That way, Parliament will not be able to discuss anything,” he said.

Chowdhury pointed out that the government had briefed the parliamentary consultative committee on defence about the Agnipath scheme. “If it was sub-judice, how was it discussed in the consultative committee? Outside Parliament, your leaders say Agnipath is a revolutionary scheme. Then why shy away from a discussion in the House?,” he asked.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express
NEW PRICING

Another good reason to subscribe to Indian Express

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters
Bihar politics

After Congress's criticism, RJD’s caution; estranged allies in choppy waters

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services
Opinion

Why Agnipath scheme needs to be extended to All India Services

Premium
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

BJP leader's remark on CM post robs Fadnavis 'gesture' of its sheen

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0
India vs West Indies Live Updates

Axar stars as India defeat West Indies by 2 wickets, seal series 2-0

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?
ICYMI

Explained: Will Rishi Sunak become the UK's first Indian-origin PM?

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

ISC results: 18 students tie for first place, score 99.75 per cent

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?
Explained

What is behind the heatwaves affecting the United States?

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

What made the overthrow of the Sri Lanka govt possible, what next

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement