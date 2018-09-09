Adequate security measures to maintain law & order during Bharat Bandh: Singhbhum police

The SSP said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh. (Representational image) The SSP said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh. (Representational image)

A senior police officer Sunday said adequate security measures have been taken by East Singhbhum District Police to maintain law and order during Monday’s ‘Bharat bandh’ called by opposition parties. Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop Birtharay said stringent action would be taken against people who forcibly try to close shops or damage properties during the bandh.

The SSP said adequate security measures have been taken to maintain law and order during the bandh. In a Whatsapp message, the district police chief has appealed the people to take snaps of bandh supporters indulging in ransacking, rioting or damaging property and forward it to district police whatsapp number 7091091825 and assured to initiate action against the culprits.

The opposition parties have called for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Monday to protest skyrocketing of fuel prices.

