Adequate fertiliser available for the ensuing season: Union minister JP Nadda

"We are also looking for diversification, new markets, new areas, from which we will get raw materials, also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability," Nadda said. (Image: @JPNadda/X)

The Centre said Friday there is “adequate” fertiliser for the ensuing Kharif season and farmers have no cause for concern.

Replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress member Manish Tewari, Union Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda said, “We have adequate storage and arrangements in place for the Kharif season; farmers have no cause for concern.”

“We are also looking for diversification, new markets, new areas, from which we will get raw materials, also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability,” Nadda said.

Nadda’s remarks are significant in view of disruptions in shipping routes due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and concerns over fertiliser imports. India is dependent on imports to meet its fertiliser requirements.