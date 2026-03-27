Adequate fertiliser available for the ensuing season: Union minister JP Nadda

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The Centre said Friday there is “adequate” fertiliser for the ensuing Kharif season and farmers have no cause for concern.
Replying to a supplementary question asked by Congress member Manish Tewari, Union Fertiliser Minister J P Nadda said, “We have adequate storage and arrangements in place for the Kharif season; farmers have no cause for concern.”
“We are also looking for diversification, new markets, new areas, from which we will get raw materials, also for fertilisers. We have framed up our strategy to ensure fertiliser availability,” Nadda said.
Nadda’s remarks are significant in view of disruptions in shipping routes due to the ongoing West Asia conflict and concerns over fertiliser imports. India is dependent on imports to meet its fertiliser requirements.
In a written reply to a separate question, Nadda’s deputy, Anupriya Patel, said 13.55 lakh metric tonnes of domestic Urea have been produced during the period starting March 1, 2026, to March 24, 2026. Apart from that, DAP/NPKs and SSP have been produced to the tune of 7.62 LMT & 3.06 LMT, respectively, for the same period, she said.
Patel said that the Agriculture Ministry, in consultation with all states, assess the state-wise and month-wise requirement of fertilisers before the commencement of each cropping season.
Further, on the basis of requirements projected by the Agriculture Ministry, the Department of Fertilisers allocates adequate quantities of fertilisers to States by issuing a monthly supply plan and continuously monitors the availability, she said.
In view of the above, the current stocks of fertilisers in the country as on March 23, 2026, include 53.08 LMT of Urea, 21.80 LMT of DAP, 7.98 LMT of MOP and 48.38 LMT of NPKs, she said.
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