Addl Chief Secy of Uttar Pradesh Info Dept shunted out

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At a time it faces heat over the Hathras incident, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday replaced the Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Department.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, micro, small and medium scale industries department, has been given additional charge of the information department, replacing Awanish Kumar Awasthi, sources said.

Besides Sehgal, the government has also appointed a Principal Secretary for the Information Department. The additional charge of this post has been given to Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad. Sehgal will officially take charge on Friday, sources said.

