Additional restrictions can’t be imposed on free speech of public functionaries: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday held that the right of free speech and expression guaranteed under the Constitution’s Article 19(1)(a) cannot be curbed by any additional grounds other than those already laid down in Article 19(2).

The case has its origin in the statements made by the then Uttar Pradesh minister regarding Azam Khan in the context of the incident of rape in the state’s Bulandshahr. Khan’s had said it was a political conspiracy and his remarks were taken exception to and a petition was filed in the apex court against this. In the course of dealing with it, the apex court had decided to examine the contours of free speech available to public functionaries and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

On Tuesday, a five-judge Constitution Bench presided by Justice S Abdul Nazeer and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, Justice A S Bopanna, Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice B V Nagarathna ruled on the matter.

“Grounds in Article 19(2) for restricting free speech are exhaustive. Under the guise of invoking other fundamental rights, or under the guise of two fundamental rights staking a competing claim against each other, additional restrictions not found in Article 19(2) cannot be imposed on the exercise of the right conferred by Article 19(1)(a),” the five-judge Constitution Bench said.

Four of the five judges on the bench—Justice Nazeer, Justice Gavai, Justice Bopanna, and Justice Ramasubramanian—also said, “A statement made by a minister even if traceable to any affairs of the state or for protecting the government cannot be attributed vicariously to the government by invoking the principle of collective responsibility”.

However, in a separate judgement, Justice Nagarthna said while the government cannot be held vicariously responsible for personal remarks by a minister, such liability would lie if the statement also embodies the views of the government.

“A minister may make statements in two capacities—first in his personal capacity and second in his official capacity as a delegate of the government. In respect of the former, no vicarious responsibility may be attributed to the government itself. The latter category of statements may be traced to any affair of the state or may be made with a view to protecting the government,” wrote Justice Nagarathna.

“If such statements are disparaging or derogatory, and represent not only the personal views of the individual minister making them but also embody the views of the government, then such statements can be attributed vicariously to the government itself, especially in view of the principle of collective responsibility… However, if such statements are stray opinions of an individual minister, and are not consistent with the views of the government, then they shall be attributable personally and not to the government,” she added.

The majority ruling also held, “A fundamental right under Article 19, 21 can be enforced even against persons other than the state or its instrumentalities”. It also said, “A mere statement made by a minister, inconsistent with the rights of a citizen under part 3 of the constitution may not constitute a violation of the constitutional rights and become actionable as a constitutional tort. But if as a consequence of such a statement, any act of omission or commission is done by the officers resulting in harm or loss to a person or citizen, then the same may be actionable as constitutional tort”.

Justice Nagarathna, however, said, “It is not prudent to treat all cases where a statement made by a public functionary resulting in harm or loss to a person or citizen as a constitutional tort. Rigour must be had in every case to the nature of resultant harm or loss”.

“It is for Parliament in its wisdom to make enact a legislation..to restrain citizens in general and public functionaries in particular from making disparaging or vitriolic remarks against fellow citizens having regard to the distinct and strict parameters of Article 19(2) and bearing in mind the freedom under Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution,” she added.

“It is also for respective political parties to regulate and control the action and speech of its functionaries and members. This could be through the enactment of a code of conduct which would prescribe the limits of permissible speech by functionaries and members of the respective political parties”.