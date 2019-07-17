President Kovind to inaugurate additional block of Supreme Court today

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday will inaugurate the newly constructed annexe of the Supreme Court. The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the top court will be present at the inauguration.

The additional complex, the foundation stone for which was laid on September 2012, was built in order to cope up with the space constraints in the old court building. The total built-up area of the complex is 1,80,700 square metres.

An official note read “it has strong architectural and design similarities with the existing Supreme Court which was built more than 60 years ago…the curvature of the building, makes it look in every way, a modern-day manifestation of the original…”

The complex has been designed as GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) compliant rated energy-efficient building complex. The rooftop has a solar power grid-connected system and has the maximum power capacity in Delhi NCR — 1400 kWp (kilowatt peak). The grid is capable of managing 40% of the peak consumption.

The new state-of-the-art annexe building will have five functional blocks and one service block. Each block is four to nine-storey high and has a three-level basement with car parking capacity of about 1800 units. The basements are connected to the old complex of the apex court by three all weather underground passages.

The complex also has two auditoriums, with a seating capacity of about 620 and 250 persons as well as a conference-cum-meeting room.