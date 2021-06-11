Entertained you more than necessary: HC to petitioner demanding probe into ‘threats’ to Adar Poonawalla

The Bombay High Court on Friday disposed of a plea filed by a lawyer seeking an FIR and a probe into alleged threats to Adar Poonawalla, saying it had “entertained” the “petition for more than necessary”, following the state government’s submission that it will provide the required security to the SII CEO as and when he lands in India.

“We do not know if the person for whom you are seeking protection is aware of this petition or not. You are asking this for credits? We cannot go on passing directions behind the back of such a person. We have entertained your petition for more than necessary,” the division bench of Justice SS Shinde and Justice NJ Jamadar told the petitioner.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Datta Shrirang Mane, through advocate Pradeep Havnur, seeking directions to the state’s director-general of police and the Pune Police Commissioner to register an FIR and probe alleged threats issued to Poonawalla by “certain politicians” demanding additional supply of Covishield vaccine.

The petitioner also sought Z+ security cover for the Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer by referring to news reports that stated that he had left for the United Kingdom in April due to “fear and constant pressure” from chief ministers of states and certain “big persons”.

Representing the state government, Chief Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare submitted that as and when Poonawalla lands in India, he will be provided with adequate security if required by him, “as per the threat perception, if any”.



In view of the state government’s statement, the bench noted, “We are of the view that the petition does not deserve to be entertained any further. Petition stands disposed of.”