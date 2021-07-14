Adani takes over Mumbai airport from GVK Group

MIAL is India’s second busiest airport. With eight airports in its management and development portfolio, AAHL is now India’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% airport footfalls, the release added.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board Meeting on Tuesday.

This follows approvals received from the Government of India, the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra, the company said in a release.

The company said it will begin the construction of Navi Mumbai International Airport next month. The airport will be commissioned in 2024.