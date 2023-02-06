scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

As Adani row rocks Parliament, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion 

The Congress has stepped up the offensive against the Modi-led government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue and is seeking a discussion in Parliament.

Rahul gandhi takes dig at pm modi"Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that," Rahul Gandhi said.

With the opposition stepping up the offensive against the central government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM will do his best to prevent a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament.

Gandhi also said that the country should know what power is behind Gautam Adani, the billionaire businessman whose fortunes have plummeted significantly following a report by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.

Also Read |Adani-Hindenburg row: Congress launches nationwide protests, Parliament adjourned

“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani,” Gandhi told reporters, news agency PTI reported.

“For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, Humare do’. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

Seeking a discussion in Parliament, the Congress has demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress is alleging that the issue involves crores of rupees of common people invested in the Adani Group, whose shares have seen a beating on the stock markets ever since the allegations of “financial malpractices and stock manipulation” came out in the report.

The Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament while seeking a discussion on the issue. MPs were seen carrying cards during the protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex with slogans alleging “yaari” (friendship) between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the billionaire. They also gave calls to “save” LIC and SBI.

Advertisement

At least 16 Opposition parties had met in the chambers of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day to chalk out their strategy. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that they were ready to discuss the President’s Address in Parliament, but the Opposition’s first demand was that PM Modi reply over the Adani issue.

(With inputs from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:32 IST
Next Story

Does the ‘best Ayurveda tip’ actually help prevent heart disorders in winter?

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close