As Adani row rocks Parliament, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion 

With the opposition stepping up the offensive against the central government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a fresh dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the PM will do his best to prevent a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament.

Gandhi also said that the country should know what power is behind Gautam Adani, the billionaire businessman whose fortunes have plummeted significantly following a report by US-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research.

“Modi ji will do his best to avert a discussion on Adani ji in Parliament. There is a reason for it and you know that. I want there should be a discussion on Adani issue and the truth should come out. The lakhs and crores of corruption that has taken place should come out. The country should know what is the power behind Adani,” Gandhi told reporters, news agency PTI reported.

“For a number of years, I have been talking about the government and ‘Hum do, Humare do’. The government does not want and is scared of a discussion in Parliament on Adani ji. The government should allow a discussion in Parliament and there will be attempts to avoid it,” he added.

Seeking a discussion in Parliament, the Congress has demanded an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

The Congress is alleging that the issue involves crores of rupees of common people invested in the Adani Group, whose shares have seen a beating on the stock markets ever since the allegations of “financial malpractices and stock manipulation” came out in the report.

The Congress and other opposition parties have stalled proceedings in both houses of Parliament while seeking a discussion on the issue. MPs were seen carrying cards during the protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex with slogans alleging “yaari” (friendship) between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the billionaire. They also gave calls to “save” LIC and SBI.

At least 16 Opposition parties had met in the chambers of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge earlier in the day to chalk out their strategy. Speaking to reporters, Kharge said that they were ready to discuss the President’s Address in Parliament, but the Opposition’s first demand was that PM Modi reply over the Adani issue.

(With inputs from PTI)