Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC

In April 2025, the law ministry turned down the SEC’s request on the ground that the authenticity of the documents could not be verified as “the forwarding letter bears no seal & signature and the Model Form bears no seal of the requesting authority as well.”

google-preferred-btn
AdaniThe Adani group has repeatedly dismissed the SEC’s allegations as baseless, adding that it will seek all possible legal recourse. (file photo)

Lawyers representing Gautam and Sagar Adani have sought time until January 30 from the US court for reporting the status of their discussion with the US securities regulator on its motion seeking service of summons through email.

On January 22, the day after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a motion for an order authorizing Alternative Service Methods, New York law firm Sullivan and Cromwell LLP contacted the SEC on behalf of the Adanis to discuss the matter.

The next day, the Adani lawyers requested the Court for the Eastern District of New York to defer its ruling on the SEC’s motion pending their parley with the US regulator. The court ordered the parties to provide an update on their discussions by January 26.

Also read | No ink signature, no official seal: Why India’s Law Ministry refused to deliver US SEC summons to Adani

Responding to this order, the Adani lawyers filed an update on January 26, seeking time until January 30.

“Counsel for the parties have exchanged comments on the stipulation, and counsel for Defendants are continuing to discuss the stipulation with their clients, both of whom are located in India. Counsel for the parties fully expect to finalize the stipulation shortly, and, in light of the time difference with India, we will file it by no later than the morning of Friday, January 30,” the latest filing by Sullivan and Cromwell LLP said.

The New York court has accepted the request.

On January 21, the SEC sought court permission to serve notices via email, following its unsuccessful attempts to serve defendants Gautam and Sagar Adani under the Hague Convention.

As reported by The Indian Express, India’s Ministry of Law and Justice twice declined to formally serve summons issued by the SEC on Gautam and Sagar Adani, citing technical and legal objections.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Adani stocks fall as US SEC plans email summons to Gautam Adani

In April 2025, the law ministry turned down the SEC’s request on the ground that the authenticity of the documents could not be verified as “the forwarding letter bears no seal & signature and the Model Form bears no seal of the requesting authority as well.”

After the SEC countered that the Hague Convention does not mandate such formalities and resubmitted the documents, the law ministry again denied service of summons citing US law.

“The documents have been checked and in view of the Rule 5(b) of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s Informal and Other Procedures, 17 C.F.R. § 202.5(b), it is found that the above mentioned summon does not cover in the above said categories. Therefore, the same is returned herewith,” the ministry wrote back last December.

In its motion before the New York court, the SEC pointed out that the “objection has no basis in the (Hague) Convention, which governs service procedures, not the SEC’s underlying authority to bring enforcement actions.”

Story continues below this ad

In November 2024, the SEC filed civil charges, alleging that Gautam and Sagar Adani were engaged in a bribery scheme during a September 2021 note offering by Adani Green that raised $750 million, including approximately $175 million from US investors.

The Adani group has repeatedly dismissed the SEC’s allegations as baseless, adding that it will seek all possible legal recourse.

In a filing to the stock exchanges last Friday, Adani Green Energy said, “The Company is not a party to these proceedings, and no charges have been brought against it. Further, as clarified in our intimation to the stock exchanges dated November 27, 2024 (1:16:32hrs), the Defendants have not been charged with violation/(s) of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act i.e. there are no charges of bribery or corruption against the Defendants. The SEC proceedings are civil in nature.”

Jay Mazoomdaar
Jay Mazoomdaar
twitter

Jay Mazoomdaar is an investigative reporter focused on offshore finance, equitable growth, natural resources management and biodiversity conservation. Over two decades, his work has been recognised by the International Press Institute, the Ramnath Goenka Foundation, the Commonwealth Press Union, the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust, the Asian College of Journalism etc. Expertise and Experience Mazoomdaar’s major investigations include the extirpation of tigers in Sariska, global offshore probes such as Panama Papers, Robert Vadra’s land deals in Rajasthan, India’s dubious forest cover data, Vyapam deaths in Madhya Pradesh, mega projects flouting clearance conditions, Nitin Gadkari’s link to e-rickshaws, India shifting stand on ivory ban to fly in African cheetahs, the loss of indigenous cow breeds, the hydel rush in Arunachal Pradesh, land mafias inside Corbett, the JDY financial inclusion scheme, an iron ore heist in Odisha, highways expansion through the Kanha-Pench landscape etc. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement