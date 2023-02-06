scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Adani-Hindenburg row: Congress launches nationwide protests, Parliament adjourned

New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research accused industrialist Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades'.

An activist of the youth wing of the Congress wears a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against alleged investments by LIC and SBI in Adani Group. (Reuters)
The Congress on Monday launched a nationwide protest over the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group. While Congress workers staged a protest outside the State Bank of India office in Hyderabad, hundreds of Congress workers, led by senior party leaders Vikar Rasool and working president Raman Bhalla, took out a rally in Jammu.

Protesters in Jammu clashed with the police, with some of them trying to break the barricade to march forward. “Today, we protested from Sansad to Sadakh (inside Parliament and outside it) over the Adani issue. We demand that a JPC be set up to probe it. We also demand a probe by a retired chief justice into it,” Bhalla told reporters.

Bhalla further hit out at the Centre for “investing” LIC and SBI money into the Adani Group.

Led by senior party leader Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Congress workers in Srinagar raised slogans in favour of the JPC probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani Group. “We are protesting against the current situation of the country where Adani-Ambani have looted the country. The LIC has invested thousands of crores in the Adani group while Jammu and Kashmir Bank also lost Rs 250 crore in it,” Bhat told mediapersons.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the issue of “investment” of public money through the LIC and SBI into the Adani Group is a matter of serious concern and the Modi government has been “evading” questions in Parliament.

NSUI, the student wing of Congress, held a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, visuals of which showed protesters holding placards and scaling over barricades set up by police. Some protesters burnt a suitcase with an SBI logo on it.

The Opposition parties also staged a protest near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. DMK, NCP, BRS, JD(U), SP, CPM, CPI, JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena were among the parties that participated in a meeting held by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a strategy on the Adani row and other issues.

A report by New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research accused industrialist Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”. The report resulted in a sell-off of shares of all Adani Group companies. According to the Opposition, the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a “scam that involves common people’s money as public sector (units) LIC and SBI have invested in them”.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned for the day following protests by opposition parties demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation by a short-seller against the Adani Group.

Meanwhile, Adani Group said that the promoters will pre-pay $1,114 million for the release of pledged shares of its firms ahead of the maturity in September 2024. These shares belong to Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission, a statement said.

With inputs from agencies

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 15:09 IST
Planning to buy a pre-owned or refurbished iPhone? Our guide to make this purchase easy

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
