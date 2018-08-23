Adani Foundation commits Rs 50 crore for Kerala flood relief

Adani Group employees have also pledged a day’s salary to the effort, it said in a statement here. (Source: Twitter) Adani Group employees have also pledged a day’s salary to the effort, it said in a statement here. (Source: Twitter)

Adani Foundation, the CSR arm of the Adani Group, has committed to giving Rs 50 crore for relief and rehabilitation of the Kerala flood victims, the group said Thursday. It will provide Rs 25 crore for immediate relief to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund and an equal amount for rehabilitation and resettlement.Adani Group employees have also pledged a day’s salary to the effort, it said in a statement here. “The financial assistance will be dispatched in phases to aid the state in its herculean task of reconstruction and rehabilitation,” the statement said. The Foundation, whose core ethos is nation-building and the empowerment of citizens, has also started massive rehabilitation work in collaboration with Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd.

Its team consisting of staff and volunteers are distributing thousands of kits including rations, clothes and other necessary supplies to people in relief camps. Each relief kit contains rice, rice flakes, biscuits, bath soap, wash soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, candles, matchbox, lungi, nightclothes and cloth bags. The Foundation has also pressed into service its Mobile Healthcare Van.

To help prevent outbreak of epidemics, the Mobile Healthcare Van with a doctor, pharmacist and social worker will be stationed at relief camps in Kozhancherry and Pattanamthitta, catering to the needs of about 200 people every day.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App