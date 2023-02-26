Will raise questions about Adani till truth comes out: At Cong plenary, Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the 85th Congress plenary on Sunday at Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur, hit out at the BJP-led Central government, saying his party will keep asking questions about Gautam Adani till the truth comes out.

Rahul said Adani was working against the entire country by amassing wealth. “When we asked in Parliament about the prime minister’s relation with Adani, our entire speech was expunged. We will ask in Parliament thousands of times till Adani’s truth is out, we will not stop,” he said.

Rahul further said, “I want to tell Adani that his company is ‘hurting’ the country and is ‘snatching the entire infrastructure of country. The battle for the country’s freedom was against one company as it had taken away all wealth and ports etc. History is being repeated. This is work against the country and if that happens the entire Congress party will stand against it.”

The row over Adani had dominated the Parliament proceedings, leading to repeated adjournments, with members demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe US’ Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group, which included share price manipulation and fraudulent transactions.

Meanwhile, Rahul termed as “cowardice” External Affairs S Jaishankar’s recent remarks on the size of the Chinese economy, asking the minister if India’s economy was big when the country was fighting with the British.

“It is not nationalism but cowardice. Savarkar’s ideology is to bow before the one who is stronger than you. The minister has said on China that we cannot fight them as their economy is bigger than ours. Is this nationalism? It’s cowardice,” the Wayanad MP said.

The Congress leader also said the party should formulate a new plan to carry forward the “tapasya” (austerity) undertaken through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and that he along with the entire country will participate in it.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there are expectations from the Opposition to unite but expectations are the highest from the Congress. “Now only one year is left for us, there are expectations from us (Opposition), that we will unite. All the Opposition parties and people whose ideology is opposed to them (BJP), must fight unitedly. There are expectations from everyone but the most expectations are from the Congress,” the Congress general secretary said.

Priyanka added that the Congress has to build and strengthen the organisation right from the ‘mandala’ level.

