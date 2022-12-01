scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

‘Resist hate’: Actor Swara Bhasker joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain

Swara Bhasker said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a "radical new imagination and expression of how we can resist hate".

Actor Swara Bhasker joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it traverses through Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. (Photo: Twiiter/@INCIndia)

Actor Swara Bhasker joined Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday as the foot march traversed through Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain.

Sharing a picture of her with Gandhi, the official handle of Indian National Congress tweeted, “Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of #BharatJodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success.”

Taking to Twitter, Bhasker said: “At a time when hate is normal and the dominant logic is that ‘no low is too low as long as the election is won’.. when society is so brutalised that we barely blink at heinous crimes, @bharatjodoyatra is a radical new imagination and expression of how we can resist hate.”

Bhasker is not the only cinema personality who joined the march. Previously, Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Rashmi Desai, Amol Palekar, Akanksha Puri, Sandhya Gokhale, Sushant Singh and Mona Ambegaonkar had joined Gandhi’s yatra.

The march resumed on Thursday morning from Ujjain after a day’s break. It is entering Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

As per a programme announced by the Congress, the yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on December 4.

In Madhya Pradesh, it has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:06:26 pm
