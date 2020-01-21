Soni Razdan: Afzal Guru a ‘scapegoat’, Davinder Singh’s role in Parliament attack must be probed

Actress Soni Razdan at her residence in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Actress Soni Razdan at her residence in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Calling the 2001 Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru a mere “scapegoat”, senior Bollywood actor Soni Razdan on Tuesday demanded a probe into J&K DySP Davinder Singh’ role in the 2011 Parliament attack. Taking to Twitter, the actor asked why Afzal Guru was made a “scapegoat” and hanged in 2013, despite him accusing Singh of helping one of the attackers rent a flat in Delhi. Razdan’s tweet comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Davinder Singh on January 11.

Sharing a news report on Afzal Guru’s letter, Razdan on Twitter called it a “travesty of justice.” “Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid inquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat,” Razdan tweeted.

In another tweet, the actor clarified that while she is not calling Afzal Guru “innocent”, Davinder Singh’s role in the case should be probed. “No one is saying he is innocent. But if he was tortured and then ordered by his torturer to do what he did isn’t that what needed to be fully investigated? Why did no one take his allegations about Devinder Singh seriously? That’s the travesty.,” the tweet read.

Davinder Singh, who was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in a car in South Kashmir, is alleged to have played a role in the 2001 Parliament attack. In 2004, in a letter to his lawyer Sushil Kumar, Afzal Guru, then lodged in Tihar Jail for his involvement in the Parliament attack, had said that “DSP Davinder Singh”, then posted with J&K Police’s Special Operations Group at Humhama, had asked him to “take Mohammad”, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack, “to Delhi, rent a flat for his stay and purchase a car for him”.

While Afzal was hanged on February 9, 2013, Davinder Singh’s role in the attack was not probed.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that it is open to a probe into Davinder Singh’s alleged role in the 2001 Parliament attack. The NIA is currently investigating the case pertaining to the Singh’s arrest with militants

