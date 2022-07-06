scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Actor Salman Khan’s lawyer claims death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently in the custody of the Punjab Police.

By: PTI | Jodhpur |
July 6, 2022 8:05:36 pm
Saraswat told police in his complaint that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a door knob of the High Court's Jubilee Chamber, which has offices of lawyers.

A lawyer representing actor Salman Khan in a blackbuck poaching case here claimed that he has received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Police have initiated investigation to ascertain the authenticity of the threat letter to Hasti Mal Saraswat and deployed a policeman with him for his security.

Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is currently in the custody of the Punjab Police.
Earlier, the gangster had threatened to kill Salman Khan for the poaching of a blackbuck, considered sacred by his community.
Saraswat told police in his complaint that a threat letter was found on July 3 in a door knob of the High Court’s Jubilee Chamber, which has offices of lawyers.

The complaint said the letter bore initials of Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar’s names.

It said the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala’s fate, adding that an “enemy’s friend is their first enemy”.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
More Premium Stories >>

“The letter was found by Saraswat’s assistant Jitendra Prasad and he informed lawyer about it immediately. But since he (Saraswat) was out of India, he informed the police commissioner about the matter. After this, an FIR was filed on Wednesday,” Mahamandir SHO Lekh Raj Sihag said.

“We are probing the authenticity of the letter and have provided security to Saraswat in view of the threat,” Sihag said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement