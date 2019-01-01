Actor Prakash Raj to contest in 2019 polls as independent

Actor Prakash Raj will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an independent, the actor made the announcement on Twitter last night. He said that he will soon be sharing the details about the constituency from where he would be contesting from. The actor signed off saying “Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR in Parliament too”.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE..a new beginning .. more responsibility.. with UR support I will be contesting in the coming parliament elections as an INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janatha ki SARKAR #citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too..,” he tweeted.

Prakash Raj had actively campaigned during the Karnataka elections last year under the banner “just asking”, a movement to raise awareness among people to start asking questions.

He has been highly critical of the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past while maintaining that he was not favouring any political party.

Prakash Raj claimed that Bollywood has stopped offering roles after he started criticising the prime minister. He has been vocal in seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence.