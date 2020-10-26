Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India

Actor Payal Ghosh with Ramdas Athawale at the event. (Photo: ANI)

Actor Payal Ghosh, who recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India Monday. News agency ANI reported that Ghosh has been named as the vice president of the party’s women’s wing.

Previously on October 8, Ghosh had also met Union Minister for State (Home) G Kishan Reddy to ensure speedy justice and to open doors for Union Home Ministry’s intervention in the alleged sexual misconduct case if required.

Athawale said the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it. He also claimed Kashyap would be arrested soon. The filmmaker has continuously denied the allegations leveled by Ghosh.

“I told her RPI(A) is Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s party. It helps all sections of society, be it Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, villagers, slum dwellers. The RPI will get a good face if you join the party. After I discussed this with her, she was ready to join the party,” Athawale said.

Ghosh said she joined RPI(A) to do something for the country and thanked Athawale for supporting her in her fight against Kashyap.

Ghosh is a model-turned-actor who was born on November 13, 1989 in Kolkata. She did Political Science Honours from Scottish Church College, Kolkata.

Payal made her Hindi film debut in 2017 with Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, a romantic comedy, also starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra.

