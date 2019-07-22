Actor Koena Mitra gets six-month imprisonment in check bounce case

Actor Koena Mitra has been convicted in a check bouncing case and sentenced to six months of imprisonment by the Andheri Metropolitan Court, PTI reported. The court has also directed Mitra to pay a compensation of Rs 4.64 lakh to model Poonam Sethi, the complainant in the case.

According to the case filed in 2013, Mitra had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Sethi over a period of time, but failed to return the entire amount. As per court order, Mitra issued a check of Rs 3 Lakh to Sethi, but the check was dishonoured by the bank.

Sethi, on July 19, 2013 sent a legal notice over the dishonoured check. When Mitra failed to repay the money following the legal notice, Sethi filed a complaint and initiated proceedings against Mitra under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

During the trial of the case, Mitra’s lawyer argued, among other things, that Sethi was a “small type” model who did not have enough resources to lend her the money. The defence also alleged that Sethi ran an illegal money lending business.

However, the court dismissed the arguments and said” “Merely because she (Sethi) did not enter into any service contract with production houses for modelling or in 2012-13 she was doing ‘small type’ of modelling as compared to the accused, who was allegedly a well-known film artist even prior to 2012-13, will not affect the capacity of Sethi to advance such friendly loan to the accused”.

The magistrate also said that if Mitra fails to pay up the compensation amount, she will have to serve further imprisonment of three months.

Mitra has acted in films like “Musafir“, “Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena” and “Apna Sapna Money Money“.