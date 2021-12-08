ED questions actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday questioned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with its money laundering probe against alleged conman and extortionist Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sources said the actor arrived at ED’s Delhi Zone office near Ajmeri Gate at around 11 am and was questioned till evening. The actor was questioned about her relationship with Chandrashekhar and the financial transactions she has had with him.

Officials said the actor is being quizzed about some expensive gifts that she is alleged to have received from Chandrashekhar. These gifts, ED sources said, include Persian cats and a horse apart from a vehicle. “These are proceeds of crime and will be attached in due course,” an official said.

The actor has been quizzed in connection with the case twice earlier.

Fernandez was on Sunday stopped from leaving the country by immigration officials at the international airport in Mumbai as there was a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the ED against her. The actor wanted to go to Dubai for a show when she was stopped at the Mumbai airport.

The ED had recently filed a chargesheet against Chandrashekhar and others in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case. The allegation was that Chandrashekhar, while he was in Tihar jail, had extorted money from the wife of a businessman.

The ED had earlier alleged that they had unearthed monetary transactions between Chandrashekhar and Fernandez. The ED had further alleged that she was also given gifts by Chandrashekhar. Apart from Fernandez, the agency has also questioned actor Nora Fatehi who is also said to have engaged in financial transactions with Chandrashekhar.

“Investigation under PMLA revealed that Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the mastermind of this fraud. Sukesh has been part of the crime world since the age of 17. He has multiple FIRs against him and is presently lodged in Rohini Jail. Despite being lodged in jail, Sukesh Chandrashekhar did not stop conning people. He (with a cellphone procured illegally in the prisons) with the help of technology, made spoofed calls to dupe people as the numbers displayed on the called party’s phone number were belonging to senior Government officers and he while speaking(from the prisons) to these persons, claimed to be Government officer offering to help people for a price of course. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has extorted money to the tune of Rs. 200 Crore in this manner,” the ED said in a statement earlier.