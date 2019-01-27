Toggle Menu
Actor Isha Koppikar joins BJP

Koppikar made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with an item song in Ram Gopal Varma's Company, based on the underworld. She has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and a few Marathi films.

Isha Koppikar, Isha Koppikar joins bjp, actor isha koppikar, Nitin gadkari, union transport minister, bjp minister, indian expressIsha Koppikar with Union Trasport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: ANI)

Actor Isha Koppikar on Sunday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Mumbai.

A few days ago, veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee had joined the BJP in West Bengal.

Another actor, Rupa Ganguly, had joined the BJP in 2015. She is now a Rajya Sabha member.

