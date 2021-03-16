Actor in anti-drug STF report denies wrongdoing

Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal, whose name figures in a report by Punjab Police’s Special Task Force, has admitted that an IPS officer, facing serious allegations, had first met drug smuggler Gurdeep Singh in his knowledge around 15 years ago.

The anti-drug Special Task Force had arrested four persons, including Gurdeep singh, a former sarpanch of village Rano in Ludhiana, and had recovered 5.39 kg heroin along with Rs 21 lakh ‘drug money’ in November 2020.

The Indian Express reported Monday that the STF is awaiting further action from the offices of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta and chief principal secretary against police officials, politicians and civilians whose names figure in the report.

Dhaliwal, however, declined the allegations of land grabbing and any association with drug smuggling racket that was being run by Gurdeep Singh.

STF report claims that Dhaliwal introduced Gurdeep Singh with the IPS officer, who was then posted in Ludhiana range. The IPS officer attended, as a chief guest, a Kabbadi tournament organized by Gurdeep Singh. Also, Gurdeep Singh would attend the Kabbadi cup organised by the IPS officer. The drug smuggler used to bear the expenses as asked by IPS officer for such functions.

“It is true that the IPS officer met Gurdeep Singh in my presence during a Kabbadi tournament around 15 years back. I was friends with both. We three met during a function a couple of months before Gurdeep Singh was arrested. Pictures of that meeting are in public domain. But I was never aware about any drug smuggling racket being run by Gurdeeep Singh. In fact, he cheated me in a land deal,” said Dhaliwal.

STF report accuses Dhaliwal for grabbing a land along with Gurdeep Singh and the IPS officer in Ludhiana.

The report says, “Gurdeep Singh took possession of four Kanal land on the backside of Appolo hospital in Ludhiana along with movies’ artist and Hardeep Singh Deepa. IPS had then made a phone call to a concerned police officer in Ludhiana and no one came to stop them and they constructed wall over four kanal land. They still have possession of the land.”

On the allegations, Dhaliwal said, “Gurdeep Singh tried to sell me a piece of land near the Appolo hospital. He had shown me the plot and told me that it was available at low price. I paid him Rs 6 lakh. Later I came to know that Gurdeep had given me fake papers of the plot. He cheated me. I later asked him to returned my money., which he did. Everything is on record.”

“I was interrogated by STF for eight hours. I provided them the evidence of transactions. I was not involved in any land grabbing attempt. I visited plot only once. It was never in my possession. STF didn’t summon me again,” claims Dhaliwal.