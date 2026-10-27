Day before Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ deadline, Bombay HC puts it on hold

The Bombay High Court has put on hold the FRRO's 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan till Monday, November 2, day after deferring the hearing.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 04:13 PM IST
Actor Imran Khan was issued a notice to leave India days after he took part in a protest in Mumbai against against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)Actor Imran Khan was issued a notice to leave India days after he took part in a protest in Mumbai against against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 27, put on hold the ‘Leave India Notice’ to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till Monday, November 2.

A day ago, the Bombay High Court had deferred the hearing on Imran Khan’s plea challenging his ‘Leave India’ notice after the petitioner sought time and the Centre responded with ‘no objection’.

The ‘leave India’ notice was kept in abeyance after senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, opposed an intervention application which raised a preliminary objection that the present civil writ plea against the FRRO’s action could not lie on the criminal side.

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Dhond said intervenor had no locus standi (legal standing) and he was a “third party bystander.”

Thereafter, the court sought to know if Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for Centre had a similar objection, adding that it would send the matter to the High Court registry to verify and “dispel” it. It orally said the matter arose out of a “civil consequence” and that it “did not see a criminality attached to it.”

Since SG Mehta was occupied before the Supreme Court in another matter, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh representing Centre told the bench that he will appear on Monday, November 2.

The High Court posted further hearing to November 2 after ASG Singh sought time and orally assured no action till next date.

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“The order under challenge shall be kept in abeyance till the next date,” a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna noted.

What has happened since Imran Khan’s detention?

After Imran Khan’s detention, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint, alleging he violated the law. The police forwarded an “unproven” FIR, resulting in the FRRO issuing the LIN on October 14 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025.

On October 17, after the FRRO issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan, he moved the High Court, challenging the move as “unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and disproportionate”.

Pending disposal of his writ petition, the 44-year-old actor sought direction from the court to quash and set aside the leave India notice. Imran Khan has argued that the FRRO had merely acted “at the behest of and on the timetable of a political functionary who holds office under the IFA.”

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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