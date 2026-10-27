Day before Imran Khan’s ‘Leave India’ deadline, Bombay HC puts it on hold

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, October 27, put on hold the ‘Leave India Notice’ to actor Imran Khan by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) till Monday, November 2.

A day ago, the Bombay High Court had deferred the hearing on Imran Khan’s plea challenging his ‘Leave India’ notice after the petitioner sought time and the Centre responded with ‘no objection’.

The ‘leave India’ notice was kept in abeyance after senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, opposed an intervention application which raised a preliminary objection that the present civil writ plea against the FRRO’s action could not lie on the criminal side.