Two days left to leave India, Bombay HC defers actor Imran Khan’s hearing

The Bombay High Court said on Monday that the bench will hear on Tuesday, October 27, the plea by actor Imran Khan against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28.

At the request of both the parties, including the petitioner and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the FRRO, seeking time, the Bombay High Court posted a further hearing for October 27 afternoon at 3 pm. Notably, considering the FRRO notice, Imran Khan has just two days to leave India.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, told the bench that he had a word with Solicitor Tushar Mehta and sought time for the matter to be heard on Tuesday. After Mehta told the court he had no difficulty, the bench posted it for October 27.