Two days left to leave India, Bombay HC defers actor Imran Khan’s hearing

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, arguing for actor Imran Khan, told the bench that he had a word with Solicitor Tushar Mehta and sought time.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 03:47 PM IST
Imran Khan being detained by the Mumbai Police at the protest site. (Express Photo)Imran Khan being detained by the Mumbai Police at the protest site. (Express Photo)
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The Bombay High Court said on Monday that the bench will hear on Tuesday, October 27, the plea by actor Imran Khan against the Leave India Notice (LIN) issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), asking him to leave India by October 28.

At the request of both the parties, including the petitioner and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the FRRO, seeking time, the Bombay High Court posted a further hearing for October 27 afternoon at 3 pm. Notably, considering the FRRO notice, Imran Khan has just two days to leave India.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, told the bench that he had a word with Solicitor Tushar Mehta and sought time for the matter to be heard on Tuesday. After Mehta told the court he had no difficulty, the bench posted it for October 27.

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‘Leave India’: FRRO tells Imran Khan

The Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) had issued an LIN to Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country by October 28, Wednesday, after he took part in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar near Mumbai’s August Kranti Marg on October 10.

Imran Khan was also detained from the protest site near the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai along with others.

The notice was issued on October 14 for an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act (IFA), 2025, by joining a protest.

When the plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Advait M Sethna on October 19, it agreed to hear it on October 26, Monday.

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Senior advocate Dhond had earlier argued that Imran Khan had been living in India since he was just two years old and had no criminal antecedents.

On October 17, the FRRO issued a show-cause notice to actor Imran Khan, indicating that his OCI cardholder registration could be cancelled. It was then that he moved the High Court, challenging it as “unconstitutional, manifestly arbitrary and disproportionate”.

Seeking direction from the court to quash and set aside the LIN, Imran Khan also requested interim protection against any coercive measures, such as deportation.

After Imran Khan’s detention, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a complaint, alleging that he violated the law. The FRRO notice was issued after police forwarded an “unproven” FIR.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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