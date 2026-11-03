What actor Imran Khan said in his apology to Bombay HC over Mumbai SIR protest

Actor Imran Khan, who submitted an unconditional apology before the Bombay High Court (HC) for his participation in the Mumbai SIR protests on October 10, stated in the undertaking that he will not participate in any protests in the near future.

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, appearing for Imran Khan, filed an undertaking on Monday, November 2, after the court nudged him during a hearing on his plea against a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) Leave India Notice (LIN), days after his detention near August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court kept the ‘leave India’ notice in abeyance till December 7 and noted that until then, Imran Khan is expected to reside in the country as a “law-abiding person, not associating/indulging in any activities/protests, rights which are available to the citizens of this country, under the Constitution”.

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‘Imran Khan not affected by SIR’: Bombay HC

During Imran Khan’s plea hearing, a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna remarked that the actor was not “remotely affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)” as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder. It further stated that Imran Khan has “no such right to venture into such activities” and OCI cardholders cannot be “put at par with Indian citizens”.

Taking the undertaking on record, the HC suggested that authorities show a “big heart” and take a “lenient approach”.

‘I had no intent,’ says Imran Khan

In the undertaking, Imran Khan said he was at the Mumbai SIR protest site solely to observe the “restriction” of movement and “suppression” of voices.

Promising to abstain from participating in future protests in India, Imran Khan said, “I had no intent, as can be seen from my limited remarks to the media on October 10, 2026. I have never made any demands and have categorically stated that I am no one to make any demands. I was present there to see why the freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being oppressed and suppressed. Having said so, I volunteer to provide an undertaking to the Union of India that I shall not participate in any protests in the future, nor shall I directly or indirectly influence or instigate others to participate in any such protest.”

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He stated that he had “no criminal antecedents to his discredit” and in his 42 years in India, he has “strictly adhered to the law and honoured the laws of this great nation in their letter and spirit.”

“Being an OCI holder, I have the utmost love and respect for this great nation and its Constitution. Further, I have, to a great extent and in my limited personal capacity, contributed substantially through the furnishing of taxes and the creation of jobs for several persons,” the actor stated.

“I have been married here and also have a daughter from the said wedlock. My entire extended family is Indian by birth, and I belong to a rich family history that has significantly contributed to the film industry. As such, my life, profession, and affiliation are all confined to this great nation,” the undertaking filed through advocates Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Chirag Naik of MZM Legal stated.

“In light of the foregoing, I am volunteering to give the present undertaking that there will be no participation by me in any protests in the future. I believe this undertaking should put to rest the controversy surrounding my alleged participation and the consequent state actions thereafter,” the actor said.