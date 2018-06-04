Actor held for video abusing BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan

The case was registered after a complaint was filed by N Anand, leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu outfit. After the arrest, Devi was sent to Puzhal Central prison. (Representational) The case was registered after a complaint was filed by N Anand, leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu outfit. After the arrest, Devi was sent to Puzhal Central prison. (Representational)

The Cyber crime wing of Chennai police on Saturday arrested an actress for allegedly uploading a video on social media in which she is purportedly abusing BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief Tamilisai Soundararajan. In the video, Surya Devi, 24, from Manaparai, is purportedly seen abusing the BJP leader for her alleged statements justifying police firing and killing of 13 people in Tuticorin.

A senior officer said Devi was arrested from Vadapalani in Chennai. The cyber crime wing of Chennai police registered a case against Devi under IPC sections 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 153 (malignantly, or wantonly, by doing anything which is illegal, gives provocation to any person) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

The case was registered after a complaint was filed by N Anand, leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a Hindu outfit. After the arrest, Devi was sent to Puzhal Central prison.

“She has done small roles in Tamil films and was living alone in Chennai. After the arrest, she said she shot the video and uploaded it online out of anger. Our preliminary probe confirms her claim that she has no political affiliation,” said the officer. ENS

