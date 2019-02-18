Yesteryear actor Biswajit Chatterjee joins BJP in further boost to Bengal unit

Nearly a month after inducting veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, the BJP’s Bengal unit got a further boost with the joining of yesteryear actor and TMC member Biswajit Chatterjee on Monday. The 82-year-old, father of popular Tollywood actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party general secretary and Bengal unit in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Biswajit Chatterjee, who made his Bollywood debut in Hemant Kumar’s Bees Saal Baad in the early 1960s, had unsuccessfully contested as TMC’s sole Delhi candidate from the South Delhi constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Chatterjee, who had no prior experience in politics, was pitted against formidable politicians like Congress’ Ajay Maken, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Meenakshi Lekhi and Aam Admi Party’s Ashish Khetan.

With BJP making West Bengal, which has 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, its top priority in the list of the states that it is focussing on, it remains to be seen how much Chatterjee’s joining will have an impact on wooing the voters since the actor is based out of Mumbai.

With TMC already having a list of Tollywood stars as public representatives, BJP also seems to be giving it a tough competition. It already has Rupa Ganguly, Locket Chatterjee and Moushumi Chatterjee in its ranks, apart from singer-turned-Asansol MP and Union minister of state for urban development Babul Supriyo.

Recently, Trinamool Congress’s Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur, Saumitra Khan, joined the BJP, which has set a target of winning 23 seats in the upcoming elections.

In the 2014 elections, BJP won only two seats and 16.8% votes but since then it has grown into a formidable opposition force, emerging as the second largest party in the Panchayat elections last year. With the CPI-M in continuous decline and the Congress confined to a few small pockets, the BJP’s acceptability has been steadily rising.