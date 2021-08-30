Actor Armaan Kohli held for possessing drugs to be probed for ‘financing illicit trafficking’

ACTOR ARMAAN Kohli, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday for possessing cocaine, has also been booked for “financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders”. The actor faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The NCB had searched Kohli’s residence Saturday based on information that he was possessing drugs. Officials recovered cocaine from a table in his bedroom.

After his arrest, Kohli was produced before a magistrate court and was remanded to NCB custody for a day. His name cropped up when the NCB officials were questioning Ajay Raju Singh, a major drug peddler arrested on Saturday, who said he sold drugs to Kohli multiple times in the past and that Kohli has also bought drugs from another accused, who is on the run.

“So far, the investigation has revealed that the case has international linkages as the cocaine seized is of South American origin. NCB Mumbai is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai…”