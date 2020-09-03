Activists plan ‘day of resistance’ to mark third anniversary of Gauri Lankesh murder

Gauri Lankesh. (File)

‘Hum agar uthhe nahin toh’ (if we do not rise), a nationwide campaign organised by nearly 500 women’s groups, LGBTQIA communities and human rights organisations, aims to “safeguard the Indian Constitution and its values”.

The organisations are also planning a ‘day of resistance’, on both online and offline forums, on September 5 to mark the third anniversary of the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Seven representatives of the Maharashtra state chapter of the campaign gave an overview of the issues to be addressed, in a virtual conference held on Wednesday.

“The youth has always been at the forefront of any campaign and I urge many to participate in order to address issues that affect the society.

We plan to have a Twitter storm #ifwedonotrise on September 5. People who wish to participate can make a video of two to five minutes addressing their issues, and come up with posters, songs, animation or memes, and post them online. While observing physical distancing norms, they can gather in small groups of five to 10 with placards and slogans, “said Shraddha R R, a Pune-based activist of Lokayat, in the virtual conference.

On the ‘day of resistance’, various prominent personalities such as Irfan Engineer, an advocate for communal harmony, health activist Abhay Shukla, journalist Rajni Bakshi, activists Medha Patkar and Teesta Setalvad will be supporting the campaign by holding live Facebook events. A live discussion with Mukta Dabholkar, the daughter of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, Dalit poet and author Pradnya Daya Pawar, journalist Pratima Joshi, lawyer and human rights activist Mihir Desai, student activist Fahad Ahmed, cultural artist Sheetal Sathe and actress Renuka Shahane will also be conducted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd