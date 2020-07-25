Activists demand increase in DNA testing in sexual offence cases

We must take care of two things – preserve the evidence in a rape case and second, demand for DNA testing, Dr Pinky Anand said. (Representational) We must take care of two things – preserve the evidence in a rape case and second, demand for DNA testing, Dr Pinky Anand said. (Representational)

Many activists and NGOs are seeking an increase in the use of DNA testing in rape investigations.

In a statement, senior advocate Dr Pinky Anand said that DNA profiling has become one of the most important evidence for detection of crimes like rape and murder, simplifying and easing not just the process of investigation but often forming clinching evidence in cases where conviction would otherwise have been difficult.

Many courts in India are now able to quickly deliver concrete and effective judgments in cases of sexual offences, especially rape because of the veracity and absolute nature of DNA evidence, she added.

“Over the last two years, owing to increased awareness of the importance and impact of DNA evidence, the testing of DNA in criminal incidents has doubled. We must take care of two things – preserve the evidence in a rape case and second, demand for DNA testing. And if we can do this, we will be able to make this city and this country a safe place for women and children,” Anand said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd