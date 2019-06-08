Activists claim hunger death in Jharkhand’s Latehar, officials deny

A 65-year-old, Ramcharan Munda, died of “hunger” on June 5 in Mahuadanr block of Latehar district in Jharkhand, according to Right to Food Campaign activists. State officials, however, denied it was a hunger death and said that the family was benefiting from “government-related schemes”.

Afsana, who is part of Right to Food Campaign, visited Munda’s household and said, “There was no grain in the entire house and they hadn’t cooked food for the last three days. The Point of Sale machine was not working for the last three months due to network issues and villagers had not got any rations. This machine is used for biometric-based ration delivery system.”

The villagers had unsuccessfully petitioned for offline ration system two months ago, she added.

Sudhir Kumar, the SDM of Mahuadanr, denied the claim that Munda died of hunger. “It does not look like it was a hunger death. He had an Ayushman Bharat card, was a beneficiary of Ujjwala scheme, received pension and had a ration card,” he said.

He also claimed that Munda had grain. However, he conceded that the POS machine not working due to network issues. “The earlier dealer had died and the new dealer had petitioned for offline ration distribution. This area does not have internet facility. The DC had ordered offline distribution of rations and we are doing it now.”

This is the 20th death in Jharkhand in the last two years, according to Right to Food Campaign, which is an informal network of organisations working on right to food in India.